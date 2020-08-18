Bringing The World Home To You

Missing Surf Board In Hawaii Washes Ashore 5,200 Miles Away

Published August 18, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Recently, Doug Falter received a message from across the sea. A surfboard he had lost over two years ago in Hawaii had washed ashore 5,200 miles away across the North Pacific Ocean in the Philippines. Falter had given up all hope of ever seeing it again, but a Filipino man named Giovanne tracked falter down through the surfboard's maker. Falter says he is now helping raise money, so Giovanne himself can learn to surf. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

