When It Comes To De-Stressing, Slovenians Turn To Bees

Published August 3, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When it comes to distressing, everyone has their own routine. Think about the ocean. Put some relaxing rain sounds on. But in Slovenia, they turn to bees. For centuries, this small Central European nation has used the sound of buzzing bees to relax their citizens. When kids become restless in class, they go listen to the school's beehive. Time reports that more than one out of every 200 Slovenians is a beekeeper, which is a force to be reckoned with. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

