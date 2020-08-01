Fresh Air Weekend: Poet Natasha Trethewey; Mike Birbiglia And Jen Stein

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After Years Of 'Willed Amnesia,' Trethewey Opens Up About Her Murdered Mother:When Natasha Trethewey was 19, her stepfather killed her mother. Tretheway says she aimed to "forge a new life for myself that didn't include that past." Her new memoir is Memorial Drive.

Belated New Music From Drummer Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers Is A Gem:Blakey led his band for almost 40 years, making many classic records with top musicians. Just Coolin', a newly unearthed 1959 recorded studio session, showcases his stylistic precision.

'Reluctant Dad' Mike Birbiglia And Poet Jen Stein Share 'Painful' Parenting Truths:In the memoir, The New One,comic Birbiglia and his wife, Jen Stein, open up about his ambivalence about fatherhood and the strain it had on their marriage.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

