Haunted House In Ireland Can Be Yours For $3 Million

Published July 30, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the real estate deal of the century - the 18th century. That's when Anne Tottenham was living in a sprawling mansion in Ireland. Legend has it she saw the devil there and was so shocked that people say her ghost has roamed the halls ever since. Now the mansion is for sale - all 22 rooms and a private beach. It can all be yours for $3 million, so long as you don't mind sharing it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

