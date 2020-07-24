Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

When we make promises to friends, we keep them, right? Two men in Wisconsin, Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney, promised each other in 1992 that if either of them won the Powerball jackpot, they would share the money. And guess what? Tom won last month - $22 million, which he is going to share with Joseph, who is an avid fisherman. Actually, Joseph told The Associated Press that when Tom called him about the jackpot, his response was, are you jerking my bobber? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.