Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will scammers force someone to tweet? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: I, Ivanka Trump, have never consumed a can of beans in my life.

SAGAL: Demi Adejuyigbe.

DEMI ADEJUYIGBE: Scammers will be forcing millionaires to tweet earnest, unreserved apologies for their mistakes, where they take accountability and suggest steps for - I'm kidding. They're going to tweet Elon Musk's nudes.

SAGAL: (Laughter). And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're going to tweet, subscribe to Quibi because no one is doing it.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Demi Adejuyigbe and Amy Dickinson. Thanks for all of you for meeting us here every week. We're glad to know you're still with us, and we'll still be with you. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.