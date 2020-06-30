Bringing The World Home To You

Japanese University Issues 1st Graduate Degree In Ninja Studies

Published June 30, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You want to know what it's like to be a ninja? It's not just for animated turtles anymore. The Japan Times reports that a Japanese university has issued the first ever graduate degree in ninja studies. Forty-five-year-old Genichi Mitsuhashi spent two years studying ninja history and martial arts. A professor says there's a lot of interest from students overseas but warns this is, of course, about the ninja, not how to become one. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
