Predictions

Published June 27, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the new statue that everyone will approve of? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Betty White because she's a national icon and still a white.

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: It's going to be a statue of a working Japanese toilet because everybody loves them. And they're warm, and they vibrate. And they don't see color.

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: A shirtless Teddy Roosevelt.

BILL KURTIS: If we see any of those statues, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie and Hari Kondabolu. Thanks to all of you. And congratulations for getting through another week. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you all next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

