Golden Retriever Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Published June 25, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. August - her friends call her Augie - is 20 years old - human years, here. You see, Augie is a golden retriever. This milestone birthday makes her the oldest of her breed on record. A Tennessee couple adopted Augie back when she was only 14, likely not expecting they would see her into her third decade. Golden Heart Golden Retrievers Rescue says the very good girl celebrated her big day with some dog-friendly carrot cake. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
