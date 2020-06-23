Nursing Home Staff Reunites Couple Separated Because Of Coronavirus
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Don and Joyce Hoffman have been inseparable for nearly seven decades. The 90-year-old couple got married in 1952.
DON HOFFMAN: We're not used to being separated. We come as a set.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
But when Joyce tested positive for COVID-19, the couple was separated while Joyce received treatment.
JOYCE HOFFMAN: He was afraid because I thought I would really feel bad.
MARTIN: Joyce was put on a different floor of their nursing home, and the couple were only allowed to talk on the phone.
D HOFFMAN: Couldn't we just get together, we said, hide somewhere and nobody would know we were together? But, no, that didn't work. They wouldn't go for that.
MARTIN: Eventually, the separation became too much for Don.
D HOFFMAN: After a while, I said I don't worry - I don't care if I get sick. I want to be sick. Put me together so we can get sick and be with her (laughter). It sounded good to us.
GREENE: Fortunately, Joyce had only mild symptoms. And five weeks later, she recovered fully. It was then that the nursing home staff decided to hold a surprise reunion. The staff lined the hall and cheered as Joyce was wheeled in her chair towards an unsuspecting Don.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
D HOFFMAN: Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh.
(CHEERING)
MARTIN: They were both gushing with emotion.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
D HOFFMAN: So beautiful. Oh, my.
J HOFFMAN: How can you be so cute?
MARTIN: Ever since the couple's been reunited, they've been able to do the things they weren't able to do during the separation.
J HOFFMAN: Then, I got my hair done...
D HOFFMAN: Yes.
J HOFFMAN: ...By my hairdresser.
GREENE: And more importantly...
D HOFFMAN: To be together and to walk together and hold hands together.
GREENE: Don and Joyce are going to be celebrating their 68th anniversary on July 13.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE ALBUM LEAF'S "TWENTYTWOFOURTEEN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.