Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

German Post Office Evacuated Because Of A Smelly Package

Published June 23, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Six people went to the hospital and dozens were evacuated from a German post office over the weekend all because of a package containing a smelly fruit. Durians clearly are not common in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt, which makes sense because they come from Southeast Asia. But don't worry - the four durians in this package did get to their intended recipient in Nuremberg, and around 60 German postal workers apparently learned about a spiky, pungent snack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories