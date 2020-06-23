German Post Office Evacuated Because Of A Smelly Package

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Six people went to the hospital and dozens were evacuated from a German post office over the weekend all because of a package containing a smelly fruit. Durians clearly are not common in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt, which makes sense because they come from Southeast Asia. But don't worry - the four durians in this package did get to their intended recipient in Nuremberg, and around 60 German postal workers apparently learned about a spiky, pungent snack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.