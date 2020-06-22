Grateful Dead Launches Deodorant Brand

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So the Grateful Dead are launching a deodorant brand, which is not particularly on-brand. It's true - when you think of the Dead, you don't right away think fresh scent. But the line is handmade, small-batch and vegan. The fragrances have names like skull and roses and sunshine, overtones of lavender and rose and blood orange and bergamot, respectively. All this meaning your armpits can now glow with the gold of sunshine.