Cows Take Over British Hotel's Closed Beer Garden

Published June 18, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A British hotel closed its beer garden due to coronavirus, and a herd of cows moved in. Cows wandered from a nearby farm into the outdoor area near Stafford, and video shows them between tables and chairs. They're super cute, the black-and-white kind, but less than ideal customers - didn't order a single pint of beer, did not stay 6 feet apart. The hotel owner told a paper the cows must have thought they had, quote, "herd immunity." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
