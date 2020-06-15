Bringing The World Home To You

$1 Can Buy You A House In A Small Town In Italy

Published June 15, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. What does a dollar get you these days - an order of fries? Maybe a cup of gas station coffee? Now a buck can also buy you a house in a small Italian town if you promise to fix it up. The mayor of the town of Cinquefrondi says too many residents have left over the years, and he wants people back. In a sign of the times, the town is using as a selling point that it has had zero cases of COVID-19. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
