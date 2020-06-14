Sunday Puzzle: Replacement ID's

On-air challenge: This is a followup puzzle to last week's "Lost ID's." It's called "Replacement ID's." I'm going to give you some words. Each word contains the consecutive letters I-D somewhere in it. Change the I-D to two new letters to get a new familiar word.

Example: Stride --> Stroke or Strafe

1. Fidget

2. Ideate

3. Bridal

4. Rancid

5. Fiddle

6. Afraid (hyph.)

7. Collide

8. Provide

9. Humidity

10. Consider

11. Diffident

12. President

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Chad Graham, of St. Louis. Name a well-known restaurant chain. Rearrange its letters to name a large area in the United States. This area has a two-word name. What is it?

Challenge answer:Taco Bell --> Coal Belt

Winner:Matt Mignone of Bethpage, N.Y.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Greg Van Mechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a five-letter word. Change the first letter to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a new word that doesn't share any sounds with the first one. Then change its first letter to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a third word that doesn't share any sounds with either of the first two. What words are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, June 11th, at 3 p.m. ET.

