Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is the solution to the mystery of the pizza? Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: Oh, I think we're going to learn that every time a pizza was delivered, it was actually his dream, and all of his dreams are his waking life.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Whoa. Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: He once called Domino's a great pizza, and then the city of Naples, where pizza was invented, just started sending them. They're brutal.

SAGAL: Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: The man is the true heir to a factory run by a whimsical yet murderous pizza magnate.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Josh Gondelman and Negin Farsad. Thanks, all of you, for sticking around this week and hanging out with us. We're grateful you're here. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

