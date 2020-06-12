Bringing The World Home To You

Girls' Bracelets Raise Money For Black Businesses, Food Drives In Minneapolis

Published June 12, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Kamryn Johnson wanted to support her community in Minneapolis, so the 9-year-old and her friends started selling homemade bracelets to donate to black businesses and food drives in the city. Their group, Bracelets for Unity and Justice, sells each bracelet for $5 or less. But some people are giving $10, $20, even $100. In a week, the group has raised about $40,000, doing good in the world from your own front yard. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

