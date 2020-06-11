Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

1st U.S. Woman To Walk In Space Dives To Deepest Point In The Ocean

Published June 11, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. From the far reaches of space to the depths of our oceans, Kathy Sullivan has just about seen it all. Sullivan recently became one of only eight people ever to visit Challenger Deep. This is the deepest point of the ocean, a crevice in the Marianas Trench. This comes 36 years after Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. That makes her the only human being to have done both. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories