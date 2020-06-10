Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Vatican Museums Reopen To Smaller Crowds Amid Pandemic

Published June 10, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. COVID-19 has been devastating for Italians and their economy. But for some, there has been a small silver lining - fewer tourists crowding Italy's cultural sites. When the Vatican Museums reopened last week, residents in Rome lined up to see the Sistine Chapel up close without the crowd. Some saw it for the very first time. The Vatican even adjusted its hours to allow locals to come after work. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories