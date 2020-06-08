Bringing The World Home To You

Newlyweds In Philadelphia Have A Wedding To Remember

Published June 8, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon had a wedding to remember this weekend. They got married at a hotel along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The newlyweds left their small outdoor ceremony and found themselves in the middle of a protest, a crowd of people carrying Black Lives Matter signs. So the couple joined them - wedding dress and tux, big smiles and fists in the air. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
