Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Predictions

Published June 6, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what new secret feature will be revealed on the SpaceX rocket? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: A freezer full of Ben and Jerry's. We want justice and Cherry Garcia.

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: A time machine, so they can set their return for the year 2000-whenever the heck this is all over.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: A ludicrous (ph) mode, so if they get bored, they can rocket to the moon and get back in time for dinner.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. Please stay safe out there. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
More Stories