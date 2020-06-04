Cobbler Finds Creative Way To Help With Social Distancing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. With help for social distancing, experts urge you to stay 6 feet from other people. That's typically the length of a dog leash or two grocery carts. For those needing a reminder, a Romanian cobbler crafted leather shoes 2 1/2 feet long. You flop around as if in swimming fins, and it's suddenly hard to get that near other people. As an added benefit, people who see you in these shoes may not want to get too close to you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.