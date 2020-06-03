Bringing The World Home To You

Maryland Teens Start Program To Buy Groceries For Elderly Amid Pandemic

Published June 3, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT

NOEL KING, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Noel King. When coronavirus cases started rising, two high schoolers in Maryland started grocery shopping for their grandparents. Dhruv Pai and Matt Casertano wanted others to do the same, so they created Teens Helping Seniors, which is a group that connects volunteers with older adults. They've made hundreds of deliveries. One teenage volunteer told The Washington Post it's given him a greater appreciation for his mom when she does the shopping. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
