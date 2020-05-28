Oregon Motorist, Tired Of DMV's Closure, Makes His Own License Plate

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Oregon motorist sick of waiting for DMV offices to open back up took a hands-on approach to getting a new license plate. The driver made DIY plates out of cardboard and permanent marker, spelling out the words DMV closed. Unfortunately, this vanity plate did not pass muster with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Luckily, while homemade plates are a no-go, motorists are free to just keep using expired plates until the DMV opens. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.