Australia Park Welcomes Its 1st Baby Koala Of The Season

Published May 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some good news out of Australia - the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales is welcoming its first baby koala of the season, this after wildfires devastated the region earlier this year. Those fires killed thousands of koalas. The zoo calls the koala joey a, quote, "sign of hope for the future of Australia's native wildlife." The baby poked her head out of her mother's pouch for the first time Tuesday. She is named, appropriately, Ash. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
