Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Married Couple In Idaho Racks Up 2nd Guinness World Record

Published May 27, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Marriage is all about teamwork. Just ask Idaho couple David and Jennifer Rush. They smashed the Guinness World Record for most T-shirts put on in one minute by a team of two. Jennifer put 32 tees on David in just 60 seconds, squeaking past the previous record of 31. It was a big moment but hardly the couple's first. Jennifer previously helped her husband achieve the fastest time to wrap a person in cling wrap. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories