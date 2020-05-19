Bringing The World Home To You

Detroit Priest Uses Squirt Gun To Enforce Social Distancing

Published May 19, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. How to hold religious services in a pandemic? To maintain social distance, a priest in Detroit started using a squirt gun to spray holy water. Photos show him wearing a mask and a face shield and gloves as he aims the squirt gun into cars that pull up. He came up with the idea around Easter to make social distancing fun. As far as he can help it, the only thing anybody is going to catch from him is a blessing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
