Manager Of Germany's Augsburg Soccer Club Ordered To Sit Out Saturday's Match

Published May 15, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Call it a pregame yellow card. Heiko Herrlich, manager of Germany's Augsburg soccer club, will have to sit out the team's game tomorrow. That's because he snuck out of the hotel where the team has been quarantining. His reason? - he needed to buy toothpaste. It's a pretty harsh punishment to have to miss his team's first and long-awaited return to the field since the pandemic began. At least he'll have fresh, minty breath as he watches the game remotely. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
