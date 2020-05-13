Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Famed Restaurant Uniquely Solves Social Distancing Issue

Published May 13, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The famed restaurant The Inn At Little Washington reopens soon in Virginia. To ensure social distancing, it will likely operate at half-capacity. Empty tables might seem unpleasant. So the chef is filling them. He's placing mannequins at every other table, romantic couples, which sit there in 1940s clothes - or most sit. A photo in Washingtonian Magazine shows one mannequin on one knee as if proposing to his date. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories