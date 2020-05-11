Bringing The World Home To You

A Beast With 2 Bumps Is On The Loose, Police In Netherlands Were Told

Published May 11, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A beast with two bumps is on the loose. That's what police in the Netherlands were told last week. So of course, Rotterdam cops sprang into action looking for a camel. But what they found was an emu, which, in case you were confused, looks nothing like a camel. It's a bird like an ostrich. It's got no bumps. So police have to wonder, is the two-bumped beast still out there? Or was it all just a wild camel chase? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

