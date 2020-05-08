What One Needs To Know Before Starting Gardening

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

So you want to feel more grounded during these uncertain times. Well, how about starting a garden? And before you get your hands dirty, here's a checklist.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

First, know your options. What thrives in a sunny yard will be very different from what succeeds on a shady fire escape.

CHANG: Next, you'll need healthy soil with the right structure and texture. You can purchase some at your local hardware store, or you can make your own by composting.

KELLY: Last, you're going to need something to plant. Hardy herbs like parsley and cilantro can start as seeds, but if you're dreaming of a caprese salad, you're going to need your basil and tomatoes to start off as seedlings.

CHANG: And, of course, like so much of life, the garden will only thrive if you tend to it regularly.

KELLY: For more gardening advice, visit npr.org/lifekit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.