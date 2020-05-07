Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court's Conference Call

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You may have heard that the U.S. Supreme Court is livestreaming oral arguments this week. Well, yesterday, the following sound was also livestreamed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROMAN MARTINEZ: When the subject matter of the call...

(SOUNDBITE OF TOILET FLUSHING)

MARTINEZ: ...Ranges to this topic, then the call...

GREENE: That's right. The highest court in the land was treated to a toilet flush. The lawyer presenting his case didn't seem to notice. But maybe this is a good opportunity to remind everyone to mute yourself on those conference calls.