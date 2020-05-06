Bringing The World Home To You

Organizers Cancel 40th Annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

Published May 6, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sad news for Ernest Hemingway fans - organizers have canceled the 40th Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West due to the pandemic. This July contest typically attracts a nice crowd. But organizers point out it's easier to grow a snowy beard if you are on the older side, putting contestants at higher risk. For now, wannabe Papas can indulge in more solitary Hemingway-inspired pastimes like fishing, writing or drinking. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
