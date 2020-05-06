Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Everyone Wants What He Makes At The Always Busy Charmin Toilet Paper Factory

By Scott Horsley
Published May 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
Jose de los Rios works at a Procter & Gamble plant in Mehoopany, Pa., that makes Charmin toilet paper and other products. The factory has been running nonstop in recent weeks.
Jose de los Rios works at a Procter & Gamble plant in Mehoopany, Pa., that makes Charmin toilet paper and other products. The factory has been running nonstop in recent weeks.

Jose de los Rios has worked at a Procter & Gamble toilet paper factory for almost three decades. And he's never been busier.

"We're making more Charmin and more Bounty [paper towels] than we've ever made before," de los Rios says. "We just hope that our consumers know that we are doing everything we can to keep it in the stores."

De los Rios gets a lot of ribbing about his job in Mehoopany, Pa., these days, as he walks around his neighborhood or goes jogging on a nearby trail.

"I would say at least a third or half of my neighbors stop me and ask about Charmin inventory and jokingly ask, 'Can I get them some?' "

The factory — P&G's biggest in the world — has been running nonstop in recent weeks, while also taking steps to protect employees' health from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our most important asset in the plant is our people," de los Rios says.

The factory has staggered shift changes, limited employees' movements and required workers to sit one to a table in the break rooms.

"I got to learn a new word," de los Rios says: "de-densifying."

At first it was disruptive.

"We're social creatures," de los Rios says. "And we work closely together in a manufacturing environment. So having to stand 6 feet apart and raise your voice a little bit to be able to talk to someone in the same room is awkward."

Over time, though, and as the scope of the pandemic became more apparent, employees adjusted.

"We have not had any employee here test positive for the coronavirus," de los Rios says. "And when you consider that we have north of 2,000 employees working at the site, it's pretty remarkable."

Read more stories in Faces Of The Coronavirus Recession.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
More Stories