U.K. Experts Say Hedgehogs Receive More Notice Because Of Lockdowns

Published April 29, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In the U.K., wildlife experts say the COVID-19 lockdown has meant more people are noticing hedgehogs. Naturalist Michael Walker tells the BBC he's gotten lots of videos of randy hedgehogs causing a commotion in people's yards - males noisily pursuing females or huffing loudly as they fight. It's also believed that less car traffic could be reducing hedgehog mortality. Good news, especially leading up to Hedgehog Awareness Week next month. Mark your calendars. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
