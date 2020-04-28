Bringing The World Home To You

Typing Debate: Do You Type 2 Spaces Between Sentences Or 1?

Published April 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are really two kinds of people in the world, those who type two spaces between sentences and those who just use one. Microsoft Word is now tipping the scales in the debate. Now the use of two spaces will be flagged as a grammatical error. Other style guides like AP and Chicago already recommend using one space. But if you cannot stop yourself from typing two spaces, not to worry. Throw caution to the wind and ask Word to just ignore the grammar suggestion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

