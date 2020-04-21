Bringing The World Home To You

Even During Coronavirus Outbreak, Oregon Blockbuster Carries On

Published April 21, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Remember Blockbuster? Well, if you live in Bend, Ore., you can still visit the last outpost of that video rental chain, even during this pandemic. To keep people entertained during lockdown, they're offering curbside pickup. Customers request videos online, and the staff bring you sanitized DVD in zip-locks to your waiting car. These are tough times, but the store is determined to stick it out. After all, they have made it this long, right? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

