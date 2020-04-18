Star-Studded 'One World' Concert To Rally Support For Health Care Workers

Celebrities are coming together, virtually, on Saturday night for a massive livestreamed concert organized to recognize front-line health care workers and to support the World Health Organization's work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, "One World: Together At Home," curated by Lady Gaga, promises performances from Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Late-night funnymen Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will share hosting duties.

In partnership with the World Health Organization, the anti-poverty organization Global Citizen is putting on the event to raise money for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release Saturday. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music."

Lady Gaga, who's expected to kick off the show, posted an emotional video on Instagram leading up to the event. Thanking essential workers around the world, the pop star called the effort "a true love letter," saying she hopes it serves as "a reminder of the kindness that's occurring right now."

A wide variety of social media platforms will run the broadcast, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, in addition to major networks like CBS, ABC, and NBC.

You can also watch it live here:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.