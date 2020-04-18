Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will you do once America finally reopens? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Peter, I'm going to return to my hobby that I had before this all started. I'm going to be going back to traveling the world, making out with bats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: I mean, I'm clearly going to go to the club, and I'll be twerking and doing lines of blow off of Peter Sagal's chest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Well, I live in New York City, so before I do anything, I'm going to fight through the gangs of ravenous rats that have just gathered up on my stoop. And then I'll probably just go eat in a half-filled restaurant.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Negin Farsad and Adam Felber. And thanks to all of you for listening this week. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

