Fresh Air Weekend: Kerry Washington; Stephen King

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'She Wrote Her Own Rules': Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires' Role Reminds Her Of Mom:Washington plays an enigmatic artist adjusting to life in the suburbs in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere."My mom is not somebody who has ever really fit into anybody else's box," she says.

Stephen King Is Sorry You Feel Like You're Stuck In A Stephen King Novel:The horror writer says he understands why fans have said the COVID-19 pandemic feels like living inside one of his novels. King says he doesn't feel panic or terror, but rather, a "gnawing anxiety."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'She Wrote Her Own Rules': Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires' Role Reminds Her Of Mom

Stephen King Is Sorry You Feel Like You're Stuck In A Stephen King Novel

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.