Horse-Drawn Carriages Deliver Food In Vienna, Austria

Published April 10, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Vienna, Austria, there are these horse-drawn carriages that, in normal times, take tourists around the city. But the city is under lockdown. And with no visitors around, some carriage drivers are making sure their horses get exercise in a new or, if you think about it, a very old way - delivery. They're delivering meals around Vienna to the elderly. And soon, they'll also be taking food to hospital workers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
