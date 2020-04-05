Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, another selection from our anti-anxiety playlist. That's where you share the songs that help you stay calm during these stressful times. And we play some of them here. You've been sending us lots of great suggestions, and every week, it's hard to choose which ones to highlight. But today's choice is easy. It's from Twitter user @leahsamuel (ph), and we love it because who does not want to get up and dance when they hear Earth, Wind & Fire?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SING A SONG")

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) When you feel down and out, sing a song. It'll make your day, yeah, yeah. You, it's the time to shout, oh, now. Sing a song. It'll make a way, yeah. Sometimes it's hard to care. Sing a song. It'll make your day. A smile so hard to bear - sing a song. It'll make a way. Oh, no. Sing a song, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a song. Sing a song, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a song. Sing a song, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing a song. Sing a song, sing a, sing a, sing a, sing.

MARTIN: That's "Sing A Song" by Earth, Wind & Fire. You could keep adding to our playlist if you've got a song that helps you relieve stress. Tweet us @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SING A SONG")

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) It'll bring your heart to believing. Sing a song. It'll make your day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.