The U.S. Currently Has An Abundance Of Chicken Wings

Published April 3, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's some news that might beak your interest. The U.S. is currently aflush with chicken wings. Demand usually spikes around major sporting events. But with NCAA March Madness canceled because of coronavirus and restaurants shuttered to flatten the curve, suppliers are stuck with a huge stockpile of chicken wings. So maybe now you can try out that new sauce recipe or challenge your roommates to a wing-eating contest - unless, of course, you're chicken. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
