British Man Didn't Let Being In Quarantine Deter His Birthday Marathon

Published April 2, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Have you ever wanted to run a marathon? Well, don't let being in quarantine deter you. James Campbell certainly didn't let it stop him. The British man ran the 26.2 miles for his birthday. He did it in his backyard, running back and forth 7,000 times. And if that's not enough, Campbell also raised more than $22,000 for Britain's National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus. If anyone deserves a birthday cake, it is definitely that guy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

