Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Students Create Their School On Minecraft Using Blueprints And Photos

Published April 1, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Students at the Bronx High School of Science in New York haven't set foot on their campus in weeks. But now they can visit anytime they'd like in the virtual building game Minecraft. Using blueprints and photos of the school, students created a scale model of the building. They can't stage a graduation there, but it helps them feel connected. They spared no detail, using pixels to recreate murals and desks, even the seagulls that congregate around the trashcans outside. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories