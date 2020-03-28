Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what did we learn about you on video meetings this week? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Well, no one teleconferences with me, so I just prerecord a bunch of videos of me in different costumes. So they would learn that I don't really work well as a team.

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: They learn that I've held onto a three-hole punch from 2004 and that the clock behind me has needed new batteries for, like, eight months now.

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: That strange sound that they hear every time they're on the phone with me - they can't quite tell what it is. It's actually ice clinking around a bourbon glass.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens in the background, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Adam Burke, Negin Farsad and Peter Grosz. Thanks to everybody at WBEZ in Chicago for hosting us again. And thanks to all of you for, you know, choosing to stay home and listen to this radio show. We appreciate it. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

