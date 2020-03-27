Survey: Working From Home Has Rewards The Office Can't Offer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many of us have learned that working from home comes with rewards - more comfortable clothing, easy snacking, a few household chores done on the side. A new survey of 1,500 stay-at-home workers has revealed more benefits - 44% say they've changed only temporarily into business attire for a video meeting, while some lean the opposite direction. They admit to switching off the cameras due to a lack of proper clothing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.