Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Amid Coronavirus Closings, Priest Hears Drive-Up Confessions

Published March 23, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The coronavirus has changed the way we do a lot of things. For a priest in Bowie, Md., it changed the way he hears confessions. Father Scott Holmer sits in a chair in the parking lot of St. Edward Church, and parishioners drive up and confess from the front seat of their cars. His drive-through lane is open seven days a week, and people who want to stay anonymous just have to ask and Father Holmer will put on an eye mask. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories