Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist Part 2

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, we've also been asking for your musical suggestions songs - you turn to for calm in stressful moments and that maybe can help all of us feel a little less stressed out during this coronavirus. emergency. Last night, one of our listeners from Texas sent us her go-to anti-stress song. It's "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra. The tweet read, quote, it cures all my woes and chases away the doldrums. So here's "Mr. Blue Sky." Enjoy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MR. BLUE SKY")

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA: (Singing) Sun is shining in the sky. There ain't a cloud in sight. It stopped raining. Everybody's in the play. And don't you know it's a beautiful new day? Hey. Running down the avenue. See how the sun shines brightly in the city. On the streets where once was pity, Mr. Blue Sky is living here today. Hey. Mr. Blue Sky, please tell us why you had to hide away for so long. Where did we go wrong?

MARTIN: "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra, one of your picks for our special anti-anxiety playlist. You can still add to the list. If you've got a song that helps you relieve stress, tweet us - @npratc - and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist. We'll hear more of your music picks next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA'S "MR. BLUE SKY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.