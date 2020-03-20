N.C. Sheriffs Find 18,000 Pounds Of Toilet Paper And Other Products In Stolen Truck

There's hoarding and then there's HOARDING.

Stealing a truck that's hauling about 18,000 pounds of bathroom paper products during a global pandemic during which the commodity has become invaluable to the panicked public likely falls into the all-caps category.

On Going Tractor Trailer Investigation... pic.twitter.com/qPzdhNSyoI — Guilford County Sheriff's Office (@gcsoffice) March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff's office in North Carolina said they came across the 18-wheel tractor trailer as it was traveling on Interstate 40 in Whitsett.

It is unclear why they decided to follow the vehicle, but deputies said the excursion paid off. They followed the truck to a warehouse/dock facility near the interstate.

"After further investigation, it was determined the 53' foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was reported stolen locally and was being utilized to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products," the department said.

Officials said it is an ongoing investigation and that no arrests have yet been made.

News of the discovery comes as grocery stores, big box chains and other retailers are struggling to keep toilet paper stocked on shelves by limiting purchases per customer, and lawmakers are trying to wipe out price gouging in cities across the country.

The AP reported, "A convenience store touted toilet paper at $10 a roll next to a sign reading: 'This is not a joke.' "

Not only is it not funny, the Justice Department has ordered U.S. attorneys to appoint specials coronavirus fraud coordinators. The department also rolled out a central fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov) to report consumer abuses.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.